‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber & Matt Break Up After He Cheats On Her

Sayonara, Matty boy! Amber Portwood gave her longtime man, Matt Baier, the heave ho on the June 19 episode of ‘Teen Mom OG,’ when she discovered he had cheated on her not too long ago.

It’s been just one setback after another for Amber Portwood and Matt Baier, but on the June 19 episode of Teen Mom OG, Amber finally decided to end her relationship with Matt. Why? Because she discovered he cheated on her a year and a half prior to filming this week’s episode. Once she saw the alleged FB messages between Matt and an unidentified woman, she told a producer that she and Matt were taking a break from each other. This, of course, comes after Amber caught Matt giving Catelynn Lowell a Xanax last week. And after Matt and Amber enjoyed a fun-filled Easter holiday with Gary, Kristine, and Leah.

Meanwhile, Catelynn and Tyler contemplated moving to Los Angeles before they checked out a house and found out that it would cost them $1.3 million! So instead, they decided to hunt for another house in Michigan. It’s surprising, considering they JUST built their new house, but maybe they like to move around a lot? They even put down an offer on an octagon-shaped house before even seeing the inside of it, so they must really like moving.

Later, Maci struggled with talking to Ryan about his drug problem, so she sought the help of a counselor who prepped her for the potential conversation — one that would include an ultimatum if Ryan doesn’t seek the help she feels he needs. And while she did that, Ryan’s fiancee went wedding dress shopping with Jen and her mom. She even said “yes!”

And finally, Farrah went on a family vacation with Sophia, her mom and her mom’s fiance. They all traveled to Key West, Florida, where Farrah got into a fight with her mom’s fiance over not putting a top on the guacamole container. He barely said a word, however, as he just sat in front of the TV and watched a golf show. Debra even tried talking to him at one point, but he said, “I’m watching this right now.” When Farrah tried telling her mom that he’s a creep, she refused to listen. Simon eventually crashed the vacation — mainly because Farrah wanted to invite him out of spite. She hoped Simon would annoy her mom as much as Debra’s fiance was annoying her. But when Simon showed up, all he did was annoy Farrah. Specifically, he told Farrah that David HATES her. Woof.

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Teen Mom OG? Tell us how you feel below.