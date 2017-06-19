Teen Choice 2017: First Wave Of Nominees Announced — ‘Pretty Little Liars’ & More

Alright boys and girls, the Teen Choice Awards are almost here and that means YOU will control who goes home with a prize. Check out the first wave of nominees to see if your faves made the cut!

The Teen Choice Awards are one of the absolute best award shows of the entire year because they give young pop culture fans the chance to decide who REALLY deserves a prize. This year the category everyone is talking about is TV, with fan fave shows like Pretty Little Liars, The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, This Is Us and The Vampire Diaries all vying for the top awards. One of the best additions to the 2017 show is the Choice Throwback TV Show category, with nominees like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and One Tree Hill! We’re dying!

When it comes to movies, xXx: Return of Xander Cage is running the pack, with Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, The Fate of the Furious and Power Rangers coming in at a close second. But of course one of the most cutthroat categories is music, as EVERYONE has that one artist they are obsessed with. Surprise, surprise, Harry Styles has the most nominations and we’re so excited to see if he has what it takes to win all his categories! Click here to see pics of last year’s show.

You can participate in the voting process starting tonight, June 18, at 5 p.m. PT, through June 22 at 9:00 p.m. PT, on both Twitter and TeenChoice.com. Fans are allowed 10 votes per category, per day, per platform user ID, for their favorite Teen Choice 2017 Wave One nominees (check them out in the list below). To vote via Twitter, just tweet a category hashtag and the nominee’s name (either @nominee or if the nominee does not have a Twitter account use #nominee). You can only vote for one nominee per tweet. This year’s star-studded ceremony will air live on Sunday, Aug. 13 from 8-10 pm ET on FOX.

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

“Logan”

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

“The Fate of the Furious”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

“Wonder Woman”

“xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Brenton Thwaites – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Chris Pine – “Wonder Woman”

Dwayne Johnson – “The Fate of the Furious”

Hugh Jackman – “Logan”

Johnny Depp – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Vin Diesel – “The Fate of the Furious,” “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman”

Kaya Scodelario – “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Michelle Rodriguez – “The Fate of the Furious”

Nina Dobrev – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Ruby Rose – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

“Arrival”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

“Kong: Skull Island”

“Power Rangers”

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

“The Space Between Us”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – “The Space Between Us”

Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Dacre Montgomery – “Power Rangers”

Diego Luna – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Jeremy Renner – “Arrival”

Tom Hiddleston – “Kong: Skull Island”

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Amy Adams – “Arrival”

Becky G – “Power Rangers”

Brie Larson – “Kong: Skull Island”

Felicity Jones – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”

Naomi Scott – “Power Rangers”

Zoe Saldana – “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

“Beauty and the Beast”

“Doctor Strange”

“Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

“Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

“Moana”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Asa Butterfield – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Benedict Cumberbatch – “Doctor Strange”

Dan Stevens – “Beauty and the Beast”

Dwayne Johnson – “Moana”

Eddie Redmayne – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Auli’i Cravalho – “Moana”

Emma Watson – “Beauty and the Beast”

Eva Green – “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children”

Katherine Waterston – “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them”

Rachel McAdams – “Doctor Strange”

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

“Before I Fall”

“Everything, Everything”

“Gifted”

“Hidden Figures”

“The Edge of Seventeen”

“The Shack”

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Andrew Garfield – “Hacksaw Ridge”

Chris Evans – “Gifted”

Kian Lawley – “Before I Fall”

Nick Robinson – “Everything, Everything”

Taylor Lautner – “Run the Tide”

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Amandla Stenberg – “Everything, Everything”

Emma Watson – “The Circle”

Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen”

Taraji P. Henson – “Hidden Figures”

Zoey Deutch – “Before I Fall”

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

“Cars 3”

“Finding Dory”

“Keeping Up with the Joneses”

“Table 19”

“The LEGO Batman Movie”

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson – “Baywatch”

Owen Wilson – “Cars 3”

Ricky Garcia – “Bigger Fatter Liar”

Will Arnett – “The LEGO Batman Movie”

Zac Efron – “Baywatch”

Zach Galifianakis – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Alexandra Daddario – “Baywatch”

Anna Kendrick – “Table 19”

Ellen DeGeneres – “Finding Dory”

Gal Gadot – “Keeping Up with the Joneses”

Jennifer Hudson – “Sandy Wexler”

Tori Kelly – “Sing”

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

“Empire”

“Famous In Love”

“Pretty Little Liars”

“Riverdale”

“Star”

“This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse – “Riverdale”

Ian Harding – “Pretty Little Liars”

Jesse Williams – “Grey’s Anatomy”

Jussie Smollett – “Empire”

Milo Ventimiglia – “This Is Us”

Sterling K. Brown – “This Is Us”

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Ashley Benson – “Pretty Little Liars”

Bella Thorne – “Famous In Love”

Lucy Hale – “Pretty Little Liars”

Sasha Pieterse – “Pretty Little Liars”

Shay Mitchell – “Pretty Little Liars”

Troian Bellisario – “Pretty Little Liars”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

“Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

“Stranger Things”

“Supernatural”

“Teen Wolf”

“The Vampire Diaries”

“Timeless”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Bob Morley – “The 100”

Dylan O’Brien – “Teen Wolf”

Ian Somerhalder – “The Vampire Diaries”

Jensen Ackles – “Supernatural”

Joseph Morgan – “The Originals”

Matthew Daddario – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Abigail Spencer – “Timeless”

Eliza Taylor – “The 100”

Emeraude Toubia – “Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments”

Jennifer Morrison – “Once Upon A Time”

Kat Graham – “The Vampire Diaries”

Lana Parrilla – “Once Upon A Time”

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

“Arrow”

“Gotham”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

“Supergirl”

“The Flash”

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Chris Wood – “Supergirl”

Clayne Crawford – “Lethal Weapon”

Gabriel Luna – “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Grant Gustin – “The Flash”

Stephen Amell – “Arrow”

Wentworth Miller – “Prison Break”

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Caity Lotz – “Legends of Tomorrow”

Candice Patton – “The Flash”

Danielle Panabaker – “The Flash”

Emily Bett Rickards – “Arrow”

Jordana Brewster – “Lethal Weapon”

Melissa Benoist – “Supergirl”

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

“Baby Daddy”

“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

“Fuller House”

“Jane the Virgin”

“One Day at a Time”

“Young & Hungry”

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Andy Samberg – “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”

Anthony Anderson – “black-ish”

Hudson Yang – “Fresh Off the Boat”

Jaime Camil – “Jane the Virgin”

Jean-Luc Bilodeau – “Baby Daddy”

Micah Fowler – “Speechless”

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure – “Fuller House”

Emma Roberts – “Scream Queens”

Gina Rodriguez – “Jane the Virgin”

Rose McIver – “iZombie”

Yara Shahidi – “black-ish”

Zendaya – “K.C. Undercover”

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Family Guy”

“Gravity Falls”

“Rick and Morty”

“Sonic Boom”

“Steven Universe”

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

“Chasing Cameron”

“Dance Moms”

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians”

“Masterchef Junior”

“The Voice”

“Total Bellas”

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

“Buffy the Vampire Slayer”

“Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”

“One Tree Hill”

“Sister, Sister”

“The O.C.”

“Veronica Mars”

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Anthony Anderson – “To Tell the Truth”

Blake Shelton – “The Voice”

Ellen DeGeneres – “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”

James Corden – “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Jimmy Fallon – “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Tyra Banks – “America’s Got Talent”

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara

Ariana Grande

Hailee Steinfeld

Katy Perry

Miley Cyrus

Selena Gomez

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Little Mix

Maroon 5

The Chainsmokers

The Lumineers

The Vamps

twenty one pilots

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Blake Shelton

Carrie Underwood

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Luke Bryan

Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Major Lazer

Martin Garrix

Steve Aoki

Zedd

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Daddy Yankee

Enrique Iglesias

Luis Fonsi

Maluma

Shakira

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Chance the Rapper

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Nicki Minaj

Rihanna

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

Paramore

twenty one pilots

X Ambassadors

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”

Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”

Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”

Julia Michaels – “Issues”

Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”

Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”

Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”

Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”

Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”

Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”

Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”

Imagine Dragons – “Believer”

Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”

twenty one pilots – “Heathens”

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”

Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”

Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”

ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”

Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”

OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Jordan Doww

Kevin Hart

Gabriel Iglesias

Hasan Minhaj

Lilly Singh

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

John Cena™

Stephen Curry

Rickie Fowler

LeBron James

Cristiano Ronaldo

Mike Trout

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Sasha Banks

The Bella Twins

Simone Biles

Elena Delle Donne

Laurie Hernandez

Serena Williams

HollywoodLifers, which categories are you most excited for? Who do you want to win? Let us know below!