Ryan Reynolds Celebrates Father’s Day With Hilariously Raunchy Post To His Dad — See Pic

In his typical comedic fashion, Ryan Reynolds wished his dad a happy Father’s Day with a pic that’s worth a thousand words! With a witty message, the star shared a photo of Sean Connery wearing next to nothing, & honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less!

Ryan Reynolds, 40, sure knows how to shed some comedic light on Father’s Day! While most sons and daughters honored their dads with sweet and loving tributes on June 18 — maybe even a throwback pic here or there — Ryan stayed true to himself and celebrated the special day with a nearly-nude pic of Sean Connery! Typical, right? Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, the Deadpool star posted a picture of the former 007 star wearing pretty much the most outrageous costume possible from the 1974 film Zardoz. He tweeted, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad. What do you get the man who has everything?”

On Instagram he shared a similar message, writing, “Happy Father’s Day, Dad. You were always so hard to shop for.” Well, it looks like THIS year Ryan found his father, Jim Reynolds, the perfect gift LOL. As of right now, it’s unclear how the actor spent HIS Father’s Day. After all, he and Blake Lively, 29, have two adorable daughters together: James, 2, and Ines, 9 months. Meanwhile, other stars such as Justin Timberlake, 36, and Barack Obama, 55, took a more serious approach when speaking out about Father’s Day.

Justin, for example post a super sweet collage of photos via Instagram featuring his wife Jessica Biel, 35, and their son Silas, 2. “These 2 angels… The greatest gift I’ve ever known. And, the reason I won’t EVER STOP!” he captioned the precious image. “Happy Fathers Day to all the Dads out there! Hope you are enjoying!” Former president Obama’s sweet tweet may just take the cake though. He ended up gushing about his daughters, sharing that he’s honored to have THEM in his life — aw! “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia‘s dad,” he wrote via Twitter.

“To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!” The best part? He also shared an adorable throwback pic of him with his baby daughters. Funny or not though, we love seeing how celebs celebrated Father’s Day in their own unique ways.

