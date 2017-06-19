Is Rihanna Dropping New ‘Secret Track’ Soon?: She’s Been In The Studio Working On New Music

We could be getting the best Christmas present ever as Rihanna is in the studio and hopes to deliver a new album by the end of 2017. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she could be dropping a secret track soon to get us ready!

2017 could go down as one of the biggest years ever for women in pop music! Katy Perry, 32, and Lorde, 20, have dropped long awaited new albums and Taylor Swift, 27, is reportedly going to finally release her follow-up to 1989 sometime this fall. Now Rihanna, 29, is going to add her talents to the year by dropping her follow-up to Anti. “Rihanna is super excited to bring new music to her fans and hopefully get back on the road possibly as early as the end of this year. She has been spending her days in the studio hard at work on her ninth studio album,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“On the new album, Rihanna has several collaborations with big artists, many of whom she has been featured on their tracks. Some of the new music will have a dancehall or reggae feel to it to reflect her island roots. She hopes to drop a secret track soon with the rest of the album to follow later this year,” our insider adds. She finally gave her fans a taste of what they’ve been missing when she appeared on DJ Khaled‘s awesome banger “Wild Thoughts.” The video that dropped on June 16 shows RiRi completely in her prime, even wearing a see-through top to show of her incredibly sexy body. The hot and steamy vid with her sweating and writhing in front of a fan has a total island vibe to it.

It took Rihanna four long years to put Anti together, so thank goodness she’s moving at a quicker pace when it comes to its follow-up. That album came out in Jan. 2016, so nearly two years is just about right for putting out new music to appease her fans. She’s been so focused on fashion and building up her wildly successful her FENTY X PUMA brand that we’re glad she’s finally turning her talents back to music.

