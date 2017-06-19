Perrie Edwards Reveals Full Nipple Through Sexy White Bathing Suit Aboard Massive Yacht

Perrie Edwards: beach babe! The ‘Little Mix’ singer was living the yacht life on vacation with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and stripped down to a white bikini that was totally transparent. She looks killer!

Perrie Edwards, 23, took the opportunity on her amazing seaside vacation with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, to try out tons of new swimwear looks. From fringed tops, to cleavage-bursting scuba suits, she’s worn it all! This one, though, takes the cake. Perrie dressed up (or down?) for a day of lounging in the sun on the deck of a yacht wearing a unique, white bikini — that revealed her nipples through the fabric! She swapped out the traditional bikini top for a trendy cropped bandeau in a crinkly fabric that had no lining. And yes, you could see everything!

The Little Mix singer paired her see-through top with high-waisted, crinkle-cut bottoms that highlighted her totally tiny waist. The most interesting part of the ensemble (besides the fact that you could see her nipples, of course) was the added on half sleeves. We all wear arm warmers with our bikinis, right? What sells this outfit is the fact that Perrie knows she looks incredible. She struck a pose on the massive yacht like a pro, arching her back to the sky and pointing her toes. The pic, posted on her Instagram, was captioned “boats and hoes”. You know, like the song from Stepbrothers? So funny!

Perrie’s been having so much fun in the sun with her English footballer boyfriend while on their romantic getaway for two. She’s been posting pics of their vacation non-stop, and she’s looked amazing every step of the way. At one point, they actually went snorkeling! Rather than wearing a standard issue scuba suit, Perrie put on a black bikini to go with her mask and flippers. Is Alex the luckiest guy, or what?

HollywoodLifers, do you think this is Perrie’s sexiest look yet? Let us know!