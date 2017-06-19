Paris Jackson Lands First ‘VOGUE’ Cover: ‘I Want To Be’ A Good Role Model

Congrats are in order for Paris Jackson, who looks amazing on the cover of ‘VOGUE’ Australia’s July 2017 issue. Inside, she opened up about how she plans on setting a good example for the young girls who look up to her.

Paris Jackson, 19, continues to dominate the fashion world! The teen is everywhere we turn and recently landed a Calvin Klein campaign — and she’s also the VOGUE Australia cover girl, where she stuns on the July 2017 cover, clad in a blue bralet top that matches her piercing blue eyes. Paris was lensed by famed photog Patrick Demarchelier for the shoot, and she conducted the entire interview over text message, making it a first for the magazine!

The teen is committed to setting a good example with her new role in the fashion industry. “I really want to leave a positive imprint in the fashion world, mostly regarding the media and the stereotypical beauty standard that is blasted all over every magazine you see, every article that pops up on your phone screen, every billboard you see while you’re driving down the street,” she said. “I already have many young girls looking up to me and I want to be something their parents are OK with them looking up to.”

The creative star is also passionate about a slew of causes. “I have so many causes that are dear to my heart and fighting for the people, I feel, is my duty,” she said. “But right now since I’m doing the fashion thing, a huge focus—well, mostly what I’m putting a lot of effort into—is making sure my own personal creativity shows through whatever I’m doing while I’m working.”

For more from Paris’ VOGUE Australia interview, you can scoop up the mag when it hits newsstands on June 26.