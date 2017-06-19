Monsta X: Korean Pop Sensation Releases ‘Shine Forever’ Video & Fans Are Going Wild

Get ready to shine! Monsta X, the K-pop just dropped a brand new music video for ‘Shine Forever’ on June 19, and fans of the K-Pop superstars have gone crazy over how much they love it!

Even if you don’t understand Korean or don’t know the names of any of the seven members of Monsta X, you have to appreciate the visual extravaganza that is their “Shine Forever” music video. The video – featuring Shownu, 25, Wonho, 24, Minhyuk, 23, Kihyun, 23, Hyungwon, 23, Jooheon, 22, and I.M., 21 — involves car crashes, magical light sticks, ancient forests and more drama than most K-Pop fans can handle. Jooheon and I.M. are the ones spitting some verses on this track, according to Soompi.com, adding some hip-hop elements to the dance song. The video is brimming with angst, tragedy and brotherhood, as each of the boys overcomes their own personal issues to “shine forever.”

“Shine Forever” is one of the two new songs that Monsta X will include in Shine Forever, a repackaging of their first album, The Clan Pt. 2.5: The Final Chapter (Consider Shine Forever to be the deluxe edition of The Clan Pt. 2.5.) The other new song, “Gravity,” is considered a much softer track, according to Officially K Music. While “Shine Forever” rock the powerful beat, “Gravity” is more of an opportunity for these seven singers to put their vocals on display. If the boys from Monsta X release another video for this new song, expect the Internet explode. After all, fans of the group seemed to go crazy with this “Shine Forever” video.

“I loved it so much,” one user wrote. “It was such a bop.” One fan said that they love the band so much. “Please keep streaming and sharing the [video.] We need all the help we can get.” Other people were surprised that after the video, they were “starting to stan” Monsta X. Mostly, everyone responded with hearts and tears of happiness, as this video game everyone all of the feels.

monsta x deserves their first win so much they work so hard & shine forever is A BOP can everyone stop sleeping on them pic.twitter.com/3fV8WxWtRo — ♡ [inactive] (@parkjiminslips) June 19, 2017

This music video is a masterpiece. MONSTA X DID THAT #MONSTA_X #SHINE_FOREVER pic.twitter.com/4Epf1tbHKd — Mare | 4 years (@Mare3097) June 19, 2017

Monsta x did that I loved it so much it was such a bop — celine (@babychaniii) June 19, 2017

i was holding my breath the while time that was soo vhfgebd GOOD!!! THE SONG IS SO GOOD!!!!! MONSTA X DOESNT KNOW HOW TO MAKE BAD MUSIC — shadowbanned Again (@adokogas) June 19, 2017

For those who need a quick introduction, Monsta X is a South Korean boy band formed by the Starship Entertainment record label. The group came together through the television show No Mercy (much like the X Factor, but like, very, very serious.) The group released their debut music video in 2014, dropping “Trespass,” which drew the love of fans all over the world. They won the 2015 Mnet Asian Music Award’s “Next Generation Asian Artist Award” and since then, Monsta X has been conquering hearts and minds of K-Pop fans everywhere.

What did you think about “Shine Forever,” HollywoodLifers?