Miles Teller Reportedly Arrested For Being Drunk In Public & Not Cooperating With Cops

A wild night out in San Diego reportedly didn’t end well for Miles Teller. The actor was arrested for being drunk in public after he failed to cooperate with cops, according to a new report. He spent four hours in jail.

Miles Teller, 30, was out partying with friends in San Diego on the evening of June 17, but things reportedly took a turn from a fun to possibly dangerous night out in the early hours of Sunday morning. Police nearby allegedly noticed Miles having trouble standing up after a night of drinking, but when they tried to question him, he did not cooperate, according to TMZ. Eventually, the cops were reportedly forced to put the 30-year-old in handcuffs when he nearly fell over into a traffic lane. The site reports that police offered to take Miles to a nearby detox center, which allows drunk people to ‘sleep it off’ for four hours, but he refused.

When officials took him to the detox center anyway, he allegedly still wasn’t cooperative, and the volunteer staffers would not allow him to stay. Finally, police had to arrested him for the misdemeanor of being drunk in public, TMZ‘s law enforcement sources claim. He spent four hours in jail before he was released without bail. The Whiplash star has yet to speak out about the arrest, however, his girlfriend, Keleigh Sperry, posted a photo from her sister’s bachelorette party on June 18 like any other day, so hopefully this has all already blown over. HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Miles’ rep for comment.

Story Developing…

