Michelle Obama Reveals Ripped Arms Doing Planks & More In Intense Bootcamp Workout

When you think fitness, you think Michelle Obama, and the former first lady is keeping up that reputation after life in the White House. Michelle posted an inspirational photo series to Instagram that detailed what she and her friends do during their typical workout. Obviously, it’s pretty intense; haven’t you ever seen those arms before? Michelle apparently hosts a weekend bootcamp every week for her and her closest friends, and it’s all about staying healthy — not losing weight.

Want to get toned up? You too can have Michelle’s arms, but it’s going to take a little work. She does difficult planks to strengthen her arms, and launches into lunges and leg lifts for those gorgeous gams. Then it’s time for core work. From the looks of what she posted, those are the most intense crunches we’ve ever seen. It seems like it’s impossible to get on her level, but Michelle wants her followers to know that anyone can do what she’s doing. Just ask her friends!

Michelle fitness and nutrition for American children her initiative as first lady, establishing the Let’s Move campaign in 2010. Let’s Move provided kids and their caretakers with tips for healthy living that were easy and fun, like cutting down on soda and learning fun games to play outside after school. Fitness is Michelle’s passion, and she’s spoken out about it frequently. Personally, she loves hitting up SoulCycle in Washington, DC, and never misses a workout at the gym. She loves it! The Obama family trainer, Cornell McClellan, told NPR that sometimes Michelle would work out at 4:30am to get her fitness in for the day. “Being a healthy woman isn’t about getting on a scale or measuring your waistline,” she told Women’s Health in 2012. Hear, hear!

