Melania Trump Sports Michelle Obama-Style Sleeveless Sheath: Do You Love?

Melania Trump rocked a $1,695 Michael Kors dress that served up some serious Michelle Obama vibes! Do you think she was channeling the former first lady in her sleeveless look?

Melania Trump, 47, looked beautiful in blue as she joined her husband, President Donald Trump, as she stepped out in a chic Michael Kors ensemble on June 19 as she met Panama’s President Juan Carlos Varela and his wife, Lorena Castilla, at the White House, where she highlighted her arms in the sleeveless sheath — and seeing her in the form-fitting, sleeveless frock reminded us of former First Lady Michelle Obama!

Michelle often highlighted one of her best features, her toned arms, with her first lady wardrobe as she rocked a slew of designer silhouettes — sleeveless dresses proved to be her best friend! Seeing Melania opt for a similar look isn’t surprising, as the women share an affinity for similar silhouettes and accessories. Like Michelle, Melania also has a major obsession for belts and bold brights!

Although Melania’s style may share some similarities with Michelle’s, the first lady has definitely established her own sense of style in her new role. It’s evident in her latest look as she paired the frock, which featured three buttons on each hip, with a floral pair of pointy Christian Louboutin pumps. As she embraces a more conservative sense of style she loves to add a pretty pop of prints to her looks — especially when it comes to her fancy footwear. In fact, this isn’t the first time she finished off an outfit with a statement shoe! y channeling Michelle Obama in her blue dress? Check it out above and let us know.