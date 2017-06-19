Mark Hamill Will ‘Forever Cherish’ Carrie Fisher: Remembering Her Life — Not Death

Only the best! Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher formed a special bond over the years, and the ‘Star Wars’ actor will ‘forever cherish’ her memory, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. To him, remembering the way she lived is far more important than the way she died.

Carrie Fisher‘s autopsy revealed she had three types of illegal drugs in her system when she died in Dec. 2016 at the age of 60. It’s unclear the significance the drugs had in Carrie’s death, but her friend Mark Hamill, 65, isn’t passing any judgement. He’ll always treasure their incredible bond. “Mark is still sad that Carrie is gone but Mark is a very happy guy and realizes all of his good fortune and looks at life in a positive light, always,” a source close to the Star Wars actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He admired and respected Carrie and understood that when she was dealing with demons that she still was a women of unbelievable talent and wonder.”

“He looked at her faults as something he wished she didn’t have but it made her human and someone he will forever cherish,” our source close to Mark added. “He just wants people to remember her for the way she lived over the way she died. He feels many people can learn from her triumphs and tribulations and he will always look at her and the times they had fondly.” Carrie’s autopsy report, released June 19, revealed that she had taken cocaine within three days of the flight where she a massive heart attack. The report also allegedly revealed trace amounts of heroin and MDMA in her system, but coroners could not determine when Carrie had taken the drugs.

Billie Lourd, 24, also recently released a heartfelt statement about her mother’s drug use. “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,” she said on June 16, when the officially autopsy report, without toxicology, was finally released. “She ultimately died of it… I know my Mom, she’d want her death to encourage people to be open about their struggles. Seek help, fight for government funding for mental health programs.”

HollywoodLifers, do you love Mark’s unwavering support for Carrie? Tell us!