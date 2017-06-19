Madonna Slams Her Exes On Father’s Day: ‘I’m The Mommy & The Daddy’ Of My Kids

Sorry, Guy Ritchie and Carlos Leon, but Madonna is taking full credit for raising your children! The singer posted a telling message on Father’s Day that totally shades the fathers of her two oldest kids. Check it out!

Madonna, 58, is the proud mother to six children, and she’s making sure the world knows how much of their upbringing was thanks to her. On Father’s Day, the legendary singer posted a collage of photos of herself and the six kids that read “Happy Mother’s Day, Madonna,” and in the caption she added, “And Happy Father’s Day to Me too because lets face it…………Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don’t care what the papers say.” Considering her two biological kids, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, both have fathers who are involved in their lives, this is a pretty harsh statement!

Lourdes’ dad is Carlos Leon, who Madonna was with between 1995 and 1997. Unfortunately, the relationship ended less than a year after Lourdes was born in 1996. Madonna went on to date Guy Ritchie, who she married in November 1998. Their son was born in August 2000. In 2016, Madonna and Guy were embroiled in a vicious legal battle over Rocco, who was just 16 at the time. After Rocco refused to return home to be with Madonna in New York following a trip to visit Guy in London, a custody war ensued, and it took months for the exes to settle. The details of their custody arrangement have not been publicly revealed, but it was confirmed in Sept. 2016 that they had worked things out.

Meanwhile, Madonna adopted her son, David Banda, in 2006 and daughter, Mercy James, in 2009. Then she brought home four-year-old twins, Esther and Stella, in February of this year. All four of the adopted children are from Malawi.

And Happy Father'. Day to Me too because lets face it …………,,..,,,,,… Im the Mommy and the Daddy. I don't care what the papers say. 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻😂💘 A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Jun 18, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

