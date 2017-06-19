Lorde Apologizes For ‘Ignorant’ Analogy About Taylor Swift Friendship: ‘I F***ed Up’

Uh oh! Lorde is suffering the wrath of fans after comparing Taylor Swift’s fame to an autoimmune disease. However, she quickly realized her mistake and admitted she ‘f***ed up.’ See her apology, here!

Everybody makes mistakes sometimes and end up hurting peoples’ feelings. But a good judge of someone’s character is to see how they handle it when they’re confronted with their mistake! Lorde, 20, proved she’s a class act on June 19 when fans were disappointed and angered by her comparing Taylor Swift’s fame to someone with an autoimmune disease. “Didn’t mention Taylor, but regardless, I f***ed up & that was really insensitive,” wrote Lorde on Twitter. “I’m sorry.” See pics of Lorde, here.

The original analogy came in Lorde’s new interview with The Guardian. When asked about her friendship with Taylor, she said “it’s like having a friend with very specific allergies. There are certain places you can’t go together. Certain things you can’t do. There are these different sets of considerations within the friendship. It’s like having a friend with an autoimmune disease.” Basically, Lorde was trying to describe how Tay’s fame gets in the way of them being able to do everything they want to do together. Fans didn’t like the way she compared something you’re lucky to have – fame, to something tragic like Rheumatoid Arthritis or Celiac’s Disease.

Another autoimmune disease is Lupus – something her fellow squad member Selena Gomez, 24, has struggled with. “I wonder how @ selenagomez feels about this. What an incredibly ignorant analogy to make @ lo rde,” said a fan. “Autoimmune diseases are chronic, they’re debilitating, they’re painful, they can put you in a coma, and they end lives too soon.” Another agreed, saying “thank you from a disabled fan w an autoimmune disease, hope you learn more about ableism and grow from this.”

However, plenty stepped in to support Lorde as well. “Anyone who is familiar with Lorde would knows she’s queen of analogies. People need to grow a thicker skin seriously,” said a fan. Even a fan struggling with an autoimmune disease rushed to her defense, saying: “girl this was a totally valid analogy. I have rheumatoid arthritis & I can’t go hiking with my friends & it’s fine we’re still buds.”

didn't mention taylor, but regardless, i fucked up & that was really insensitive. i'm sorry 🌹 — Lorde (@lorde) June 20, 2017

