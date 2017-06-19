London Attack: Heroic Moment Worshippers Pin Down Man Who Drove Van Into Crowd

One person is dead and at least ten more are injured after a man plowed a van into a crowd of worshippers near the Finbury Park Mosque in London in June 19. In this video from the scene, heroic worshippers can be seen attacking the suspect and pinning him to the ground before his arrest.

A 48-year-old white man deliberately drove his van into a crowd of Ramadan worshippers in London on June 19, killing one and injuring at least ten. After the horrific attack, he got out of his car and reportedly began yelling, “I’m going to kill all Muslims,” before trying to flee the scene. However, before he could get away, a group of men nearby heroically jumped on top of him, pinning him to the ground and holding him there until police arrived. As the brave men dragged the suspect across the ground, he could be heard screaming, “Kill me!” Finally, officials arrived to arrest the man of attempted murder. You can watch the video below.

British Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed that police declared the situation a ‘terrorist incident’ within eight minutes. “This was an attack on Muslims near their place of worship,” she said. “And like all acts of terrorism it seeks to drive us apart.” The attack took place near the Finsbury Park Mosque, specifically targeting the Muslin community in that area. “It is home to a multitude of communities that together make London one of the greatest cities on Earth,” Theresa’s statement continued. “Diverse, welcoming, vibrant, compassionate, confident and determined never to give in to hate. These are the values that define this city. These are the values that define this country. These are the values that this government will uphold. These are the values that will prevail.”

The U.K. has been subject to three other terrorist attacks since March, including the tragic bombing at Ariana Grande’s concert in Manchester last month. Just last week, a massive fire at Grenfell Tower in London also claimed the lives of 79 people. Our thoughts are with all the victims during this horrible time.

