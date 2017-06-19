LeBron James didn’t win the 2017 NBA Finals, but family is what’s really important to him. LeBron had a blast during Bryce James’s 10th birthday party, saying that giving his son all he ‘wish he had’ as a boy is why he works so hard.

For many basketball players, they hit the court, day after day, in pursuit of one thing: the NBA Championship. For LeBron James, 32, while the title is nice, the real reason he puts on the Cleveland Cavaliers uniform is to see his kids smile. Bryce James turned 10-year-old on June 18 and LeBron seemed to have more fun than his youngest son. In a video posted to Instagram, LeBron showed how he went all out for his baby boy. He had a field painted “Team Bryce,” where he and Bryce’s friends played flag-football. On the court, King James went to work, showing the kids how to dunk like a pro.

Then, the water balloons came out. It seemed like the whole James gang got in on the action – LeBron James Jr., 12, Zhuri James, 2, Savannah Brinson, 30, — as the balloons started to soar. Having fun with is family on what happened to be Father’s Day was exactly what LeBron wanted. “Being able to do things like this for my kids, [things] that I always wish I had as a kid, is why I work so extremely hard!” LeBron said on Facebook. “Seeing my youngest son, Bryce, at his 10 th [birthday] party yesterday with all his friends smiling, having a great time, brings joy to my heart. You’re one of a kind, kid, and I’m extremely proud to be your father.”

This was actually the second party thrown in Bryce’s honor. He turned 10 on June 14, and LeBron shared a video of him (and the rest of Bryce’s family and friends) singing “Happy Birthday” to him. It was adorable, especially when little sister Zhuri came in to help her big brother blow out the candles on his cake. Though the celebration came right after LeBron and the Cavs lost the 2017 NBA finals to the Golden State Warriors, there wasn’t any sadness at this party.

After all, LeBron doesn’t have any time to be sour. It won’t be long before he and the Cavs return to the Quicken Loans arena to challenge for another NBA championship. It’ll be exciting to see him and the Cavs challenge the Dubs, especially after what Draymond Green said. The 27-year-old Warriors star seemed to spend more time trolling King James during the Golden State’s victory parade than actually partying. If Draymond keeps those antics up, he certainly won’t get an invitation to Bryce’s 11 th birthday party, and that would be quite the shame.

