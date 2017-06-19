Kylie Jenner’s Cleavage Is Bigger Than Ever In Racy New Bikini Snap

Once again, rumors are buzzing that Kylie Jenner may have gotten a boob job after she put her major cleavage on full display in a bikini on June 18. Check out her latest racy snap here!

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, posted a photo to Snapchat with her sister, Kylie Jenner, 19, on June 18, and it was definitely the youngest Kardashian/Jenner sister who had people talking! Kylie was front and center in the pic, wearing nothing but a pink, string bikini that put her fabulous figure and bigger-than-ever boobs on full display (SEE PIC BELOW). The 19-year-old has previously denied getting work done on her breasts, but fans are once again speculating that she could’ve gotten implants afters seeing this sexy shot. Previously, she’s attributed her bigger chest to help from the Victoria’s Secret Bombshell bra as well as it being “that time of the month.” What about this time, Kylie!?

Before heading over to hang out with the Kardashian side of the family, Kylie joined her sister, Kendall Jenner, 21, and dad, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for some quality time in honor of Father’s Day. The trio’s outing came amidst major drama between Caitlyn and the Kardashians, which stems from the recent memoir she published that didn’t paint Kris Jenner, 61, in the best light. On the most recent season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, we saw Kris and Kim’s reactions to reading the book, and since then, both women, along with Khloe Kardashian, 32, have openly admitted to not having a relationship with Caitlyn any longer. Kris even left her ex out of a touching Father’s Day post that honored all the dads of the family!

Obviously, this situation has put Kendall and Kylie in a pretty uncomfortable position. On KUWTK, Kendall seemed to be taking her mom’s side, as she was visibly pissed over some of the things Caitlyn wrote in the book. After that episode aired, it was reported that Kendall and Caitlyn were barely speaking, however, it appears she was able to look past all the awkwardness and honor her dad on the holiday.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kylie’s bikini style? Do you think she got breast implants?