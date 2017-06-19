Kim Kardashian Reveals New Bronzed Up Makeup Portraits & Colors For Beauty Line — See Pics

Kim Kardashian revealed sexy new portraits for her KKW Beauty line, which is set to launch on June 21st. We’re obsessed with these gorgeous new pics & you have to see them!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is set to launch her highly anticipated first drop of her KKW Beauty collection on June 21st and she released new portraits of herself looking like a bronze goddess as she shows off her chest and cleavage in a bunch of new sexy pics. Not only did she share stunning new portraits of herself, she showed off the new makeup set to launch in different hues and we’re obsessed. Are you guys ass excited as we are for the launch?

Kim posted a pic of the cool contour shades we can expect to see on launch day with the caption, “contour shades. Each kit comes with two contour shades, a lighter and a darker. Launching 6.21 at 9am PST” She raved about her contour sticks, saying, “I’m so in love with these shades! I use the medium and dark kits depending on whether I’m going for a natural daytime look or I want a more dramatic contour for the evening.” Aside from contour sticks, there’s also going to be highlighters so you can officially get the Kardashian glow. Kim described the highlighters, “highlighter shades. Each kit comes with a matte and shimmer highlighter.”

Not only are we so excited to shop Kim’s new beauty line, she did her first-ever interview about KKW Beauty, with our sister site, WWD, who reported that, “Industry sources expect that KKW will blow through the reported 300,000 units that were produced of her $48 Creme Contour & Highlight Kit in less than five minutes, amassing $14.4 million in sales.” How insane is that!? Move over, Kylie Jenner!

What do you guys think of Kim’s sexy new portraits? Are you excited for her KKW Beauty collection to launch?