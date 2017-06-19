Kim Kardashian To Haters Who Think She’s Copying Kylie Jenner’s Makeup Biz: I’m ‘Different’

Kim Kardashian West gave her first-ever interview about her KKW Beauty line to ‘WWD’ & she claps back at haters who think she’s copying Kylie Cosmetics. You have to read what she says!

Kim Kardashian West, 36, is set to launch her highly anticipated new beauty brand, KKW, on June 19th and she gave an exclusive interview with our sister site, WWD. Kim dished on everything from what will be included in her beauty line to shutting down the haters who think she copied her little sis, Kylie Jenner’s, 19, makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Kim’s line will feature $48 Creme Contour & Highlight Kits “that are expected to sell-out in less than five minutes, netting $14.4M, according to industry experts.” What do you guys think of Kim’s beauty brand? Do you think she’s copying Kylie?

Kim explained that her and Seed Beauty, her partner and manufacturer, were very confident about the launch, “We have a good model, and even from our lip kit, we have a really good general idea of what our customer is going to be like. We are definitely prepared for the demand. I know they [Seed Beauty] do make a mass volume. It’s not like we’re making a small quantity and it’s selling out,” Kim said. She continued about her business model, saying, “They [Seed Beauty] do go above and beyond, and they do make a lot. That was such a good testament to what we can do — whether it’s Kylie and I together and we do collaborations or…it’s just my own thing. I think they have probably looked at the numbers and ordered similar amounts of my own product.”

As for what we can expect from KKW, Kim said, “[Contouring] transformed my face when I saw my nose totally change into a smaller nose — and I was hooked from then.” She explained why she wanted to start with contouring products first, “because I know that no matter what look I’ve been doing — whether it’s a heavier makeup look or light makeup or smoky or color — contour has always been constant. I feel like I have been known for contouring.” Kim went on to explain why her beauty line is different from Kylie’s, saying, “A lot of my stuff is going to be for skin.…[I’m] trying to mirror skin care with makeup. It’s going to be a different vibe; it’s not going to be a full color cosmetics [range] with shadows and all of that to start. I will probably do some kits here and there of specific [makeup] looks I’ve done and keep it within the looks.” Plus, she said that mixing makeup with skincare, “maybe gears a little bit more to my age.”

Clapping back at haters who think Kim is copying Kylie and that they’re competing with each other, she stated, “I am older than Kylie. We definitely have a different audience. We do have a lot of similar things — but we aren’t doing the same products, so we won’t run into that overlap. We’re really cautious of that. We work together to make sure that we don’t overlap like that.” She also added that her customer base could “skew pretty young” as well.

Kim ended with, “Ultimately, I think once it launches and people see we are a really different brand, it will be able to coexist, but be so separate.…[When] you work so hard at something, you do want people to see it for what it is.” Wow, we cannot wait to see how this all pans out. What do you guys think of Kim’s beauty brand? Do you think she’s copying Kylie? Comment below & let us know what you think!