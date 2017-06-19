Kim Kardashian & Family Determined To ‘Work Out’ Feud With Caitlyn Jenner

Enough is enough! Kim Kardashian dished on her family’s feud with Caitlyn Jenner when she visited ‘The View’ on June 20 and confessed she still has a desire to mend their broken relationship.

It looks like Kim Kardashian, 36, got very real about her family’s personal drama during her June 20 appearance on The View! In a sneak peek of her interview, which was released on June 19, the Keep Up with the Kardashians star revealed how she really feels about her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, 67, after the recent release of her memoirs. The Kardashian clan did not take too kindly to Cait’s portrayal of her former wife, Kim’s mother Kris Jenner, 61, and had no problem speaking out on the matter. But now that some time has passed since the tell-all’s release, Kim may be ready to start to heal her relationship with Cait. Click here to see pics of Caitlyn.

“I definitely got upset about [the memoir],” Kim said in the June 19 teaser of her View interview. “In our family, we definitely are always so close and stick through everything. Everything is definitely going to be fine.” Kim went on to say that she had been a “little shocked” by Cait including things in her memoir that “just weren’t true or didn’t really make sense or were hurtful… When I feel like at the end of the day, my mom and Caitlyn had a 25-year relationship and you have to have some respect for it.” Kim also acknowledge that it’s possible their accounts of what happened are different and she doesn’t want to “discredit [Caitlyn’s] feelings or her account, but when all of us were there witnessing some things and seeing things really differently, it was just a little bit surprising to me.”

Kim revealed that, despite the conflict that has been brewing between the two sides this year, she believes things will work out in the end. “She’ll always be my stepdad and always be a person that raised me and taught me so much in life,” the mother of two said. “[She] stepped up to the plate, took over for my dad when he passed away, and I’ll never forget what Caitlyn instilled in us as kids and was a part of who I am today. I’ll never forget that. She’ll always be a part of me.” Even though she hasn’t spoken with Caitlyn over the “last couple months,” Kim says the family is “just taking a breather.” “We’ll get it together. We have siblings. It’ll work out,” she said, referencing her little sisters Kendall, 21, and Kylie, 19. Fans will get to hear Cait’s response to Kim’s statements when she co-hosts The View on July 13 and July 14.

