Kim Kardashian Thinks Kylie Jenner Has No Right To Be Mad Over Makeup Line: It’s ‘Fair Game’

Kim Kardashian totally thrilled fans with the announcement of her new makeup line. Unfortunately, her cosmetics designer sister Kylie Jenner feels a little threatened. And guess what? Kim doesn’t care one bit!

Kim Kardashian, 36, isn’t going to let Kylie Jenner, 19, rain on her parade! Kylie’s been in the makeup game for quite a while now, hawking her best-selling Kylie Cosmetics lip kits and products. So, when Kim revealed her new line on June 13, we wondered if her little sis would be pissed about it. While a little rivalry has definitely bloomed, Kim isn’t bothered. See pics of the line, here.

“Deep down Kim is very competitive with all of her sisters, despite frequently helping them with their business ventures,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But, the makeup line was Kylie’s thing, and she’s really excelled at it. Kim struggles to see any of her sisters doing better than her, even though she loves them all to pieces. She just can’t stop herself when it comes to sibling rivalry, it’s so ingrained in her.” Oh boy!

It sounds like Kimmy likes a challenge, and she doesn’t think she’s doing anything wrong by getting into the world of makeup. “Kim feels justified because in her mind, none of the family would be famous without her, and she believes they’ve all capitalized on her fame,” said the source. “She also jokes that Kylie has totally stolen her look, so it’s fair game for Kim to come at her.” Luckily, Kylie is taking it all in stride. “Kylie is shrugging it all off, but she’s not thrilled as she’s worked really hard at the business.” We’re sure they will BOTH continue to be successful!

