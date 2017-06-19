Kim Kardashian Responds to Blackface Controversy After Launching KKW Beauty

Uh oh! Kim Kardashian took a ton of heat after appearing to have darkened her skin to nearly being in blackface for a KKW Beauty ad. Now she’s addressing the controversy, saying ‘I was really tan.’

Kim Kardashian West always has a bronze glow about her, but it looked like she took her shading way too far when she appeared in an a recent ad for her new KKW Beauty line. She posted the pic to her own Instagram page on June 14 where her complexion was so dark people accused her of using blackface to sell her products. Things were made even worse when the same pic appeared on her KKW Beauty page showing her skin MUCH lighter than in the scandalous photo. While Kim’s not apologizing for it, she is owning up to the incident. “I would obviously never want to offend anyone. I used an amazing photographer and a team of people. I was really tan when we shot the images, and it might be that the contrast was off,” she told the New York Times on June 19.

“But I showed the image to many people, to many in the business. No one brought that to our attention. No one mentioned it,” she added. Hmmm, never completely trust the judgement of others, as she needs to look no further than sister Kendall Jenner‘s incredibly tone-deaf Pepsi ad where she used a can of soda to prevent police brutality at a protest. It was so widely panned that the commercial was yanked after just a day, even though countless marketing and other execs saw it and signed off on it before it was released.

“Of course, I have the utmost respect for why people might feel the way they did. But we made the necessary changes to that photo and the rest of the photos. We saw the problem, and we adapted and changed right away. Definitely I have learned from it,” she told the paper. True enough, she released a new batch of photos on June 19 for her creme and concealer line and while her skin tone definitely has a dark cocoa tone to it, the color is not nearly enough to accuse her of putting on blackface to push her makeup products.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be buying Kim’s KKW Beauty line products when they drop on June 21?