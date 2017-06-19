Kevin Durant Claps Back At Trolls After He Sends Love To Diana Taurasi & It’s Glorious

Don’t come for Kevin Durant on Twitter or else you’ll get shut down. Some trolls attacked KD after he celebrated Diana Taurasi becoming the WNBA scoring leader, and the Golden State Warriors went off on the haters in a hilarious way.

Just because Kevin Durant, 28, is a NBA Champion and NBA Finals MVP, the Golden State Warriors star is not too big of a star to take on some trash-talking Twitter trolls. KD decided to kill some time by chatting with some of his critics on June 18. Here’s how it all started: Diana Taurasi, 35, of the Phoenix Mercury broke the WNBA’s all-time scoring record, racking up her 7,494th point during a game with the Los Angeles Sparks. Along with Kobe Bryant, 28, and LeBron James, 32, KD decided to celebrate this accomplishment online. “Yep, DT gets buckets. Any way you want them,” he tweeted, and like with any major celeb, there were as many haters trolling the tweet as fans agreeing with him.

“DT is Diana [Taurasi] smh you n—- don’t really like ball,” one person tweeted. KD’s response? “SMH these boys only watch highlights on instagram and follow analytics.” However, one user (who had [Russell] Westbrook MVP as their Twitter name) went after KD’s tweet. “Too bad you knew nothing about getting buckets last year in the [West Conference Finals] with [Oklahoma City Thunder.] Go text Draymond [Green] and cuddle some more.”

First off, rude. KD didn’t seem too upset. When one fan came to his defense and said that KD “sure he can’t sleep at night” with that input,” Kevin chimed in saying that he “can’t sleep at night but mainly because I’ve forced myself to STAY WOKE.” From there, KD and @Mynameis_kaylee had a vicious back-and-forth. She accused him of liking it “when girls fart in your face” before making some gross (and borderline homophobic) comments. KD seemed to clap back at anyone who had something to say to him. One fan smartly asked why the 2017 NBA Finals MVP was wasting his time on Twitter, and KD simply confessed: he was on a flight and really had nothing else to do. Huh.

smh these boys only watch highlights on instagram and follow analytics — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017

I really can't sleep at night but mainly because I've forced myself to STAY WOKE — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 18, 2017

why can't I just be doing my thing too? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

bruh really? The "fart in your face" comeback? You were doing so well. — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

so do u have any friends? Twitter followers don't count, ok? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 19, 2017

While KD wasn’t putting up with any of this foolishness, he seemed to want to engage in a dialogue with his haters. It seems that after reportedly squashing the beef with Russell Westbrook (at least, enough to give his former teammate a call) KD has no time in his life for feuds. He even made peace with Rihanna, 29, after reports claimed there was a bit of a tiff between these two. May

