Kendall Jenner’s 10 Minute Bikini Body Workout: How To Get In Shape For Summer

It’s no secret that Kendall Jenner has the most incredible body & luckily she shared her 10 minute bikini body workout that you can try just in time for summer!

Kendall Jenner, 21, shared her secret to getting bikini body ready and it’s amazing. She shared her 10 minute workout on her KENDALL app, and all it takes is seven different moves or one circuit. Repeat each circuit 2-3 times and you’re good to go! Not only did Kendall share her exact workout, she also talked about the one thing she can’t do while working out and it’s not what you think.

The one thing Kendall “can’t do while working out,” is wear makeup. She dished, “Even though ‘athleisure makeup’ is a thing now, it’s just not for me. I definitely prefer putting on my “no-makeup makeup” look after working out. I keep the same mantra in the gym as when I fly: a minimal face and immediately wash afterwards. So important for keeping healthy, clear skin!” We couldn’t agree more, Kendall!

Kendall shared the workout video, saying, “Use these seven moves to get your best beach body:”

1. High Plank:

– Hold 30 seconds.

– Engage core to stay in a straight line.

2. Plank Lifting:

– 10 reps per limb.

– Minimize rocking back & forth.

3. Plank With Shoulder Taps:

– Alternate for 30 seconds.

– Slower is more challenging, faster is easier.

4. Side Squats:

– 20 reps each side.

– Thighs should be parallel to floor.

5. Fire Hydrants:

– 20 reps each leg.

– Switch rotation directions between circuits.

6. Kick Backs:

– 20 reps each side.

– Use your glute to pulse leg up.

7. Hip Dips:

– 30 reps.

– Move slowly & with control.

What do you guys think of Kendall’s bikini body workout? Will you try it out yourself this summer?