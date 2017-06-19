Kelly Osbourne is guest-starring on the June 19 episode of ‘Daytime Divas,’ and HollywoodLife.com has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek! Things get a little awkward on ‘The Lunch Hour.’ Watch now!

Kelly Osbourne, 32, is the latest guest on The Lunch Hour, and she’s coming on the show to promote her new book in this EXCLUSIVE preview of Daytime Divas. The second she sits down, she accidentally insults Maxine’s (Vanessa Williams) outfit! Maxine brushes off the shade and quickly segues into chit-chat about Kelly’s book, Hairkus. Yes, Kelly’s book combines haikus and hair selfies, which she calls “hairfies.” Maxine notes that the book is a far cry from Kelly’s usual “red carpet insults.” Kelly snaps at Maxine, “I do not insult people, Maxine. It’s their clothes that insult me.”

Kelly admits that she wanted to “something unexpected” with her book deal. So she decided to write a book of “hairkus” that included 300 pictures of her hair. Yes, really. Kelly thinks her book is genius, while The Lunch Hour ladies are not that impressed. Mo (Tichina Arnold) is definitely not impressed with Kelly’s literary idea. When Kelly asks Mo if she wants to hear a “hairku,” Mo gives her a definitive no. She quickly realizes her misstep and says, “I’m just playing. I would love for you to read me one.” But you can tell she totally doesn’t want Kelly to read her one.

Daytime Divas is inspired by the book Satan’s Sisters by Star Jones, 55, who co-hosted The View from 1997 to 2006. The show follows the 5 fierce ladies who host The Lunch Hour, a daily daytime talk show that features discussions on everything from gossip to politics. The VH1 also gives us a glimpse at what goes on behind-the-scenes, including power struggles among the ladies, affairs, and major diva behavior. Daytime Divas airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on VH1.

