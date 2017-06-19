Justin Bieber Vows To Stay Out Of Jail While Remembering DUI: ‘Never Again’

Justin Bieber took a look back at his past mistakes on June 19, and vowed he wouldn’t let himself go back to his old ways. Remembering being taken into custody for a DUI in 2014, he swears ‘never again.’ See the emotional promise, here.

Justin Bieber, 23, has done a great job of staying out of trouble for the last 3 years. On June 19, he made it clear that he plans to stay clean for the rest of his life. He posted a glassy-eyed mugshot from his DUI in 2014, and it really got him thinking. The “2U” singer promised his fans – and himself – that he’s never going to mess up again. And he certainly won’t find himself behind bars in the future! See pics of Justin, here.

“Mugshot,” he captioned the pic. He included the hashtags “#jailsnotacoolplacetobe, #notfun #neveragain,” to both remind himself to stay on the straight and narrow and inspire fans to stay out of trouble. The mugshot is from 2014, when he was pulled over in Miami and charged with driving under the influence. Though he admitted to being on painkillers and using marijuana, he ended up only being found guilty of misdemeanor careless driving and resisting arrest without violence charges. In exchange, he took an anger management course and donated $50k to charity, so he really didn’t spend any time in jail.

Prior to the incident, Justin had been a little troublemaker. He famously had the cops called by neighbors for partying and egging a house. Luckily, he’s been pretty good since then. He’s toured all over the world and although he’s had some crazy antics, they’re all harmless fun. Good for you, buddy.

