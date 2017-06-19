How The ‘Jumanji’ Sequel Will Include A Tribute To The Late Robin Williams

The ‘Jumanji’ sequel isn’t forgetting about Robin Williams. ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star Jack Black reveals that the new movie will feature a special tribute to the late actor, who brought the original 1995 film to life.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle is the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1995 classic Jumanji. The original movie starred Robin Williams as Alan Parrish, the man who was trapped for decades inside a magical board game. Robin tragically committed suicide in 2014 at the age of 63, so he wasn’t able to be a part of the upcoming sequel. However, that doesn’t mean the late great actor doesn’t play a part in the movie. His presence is deeply felt in the sequel.

“We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death,” Jack told The Hollywood Reporter. “But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams’ character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”

The first movie told the story of what happened before and after the game was introduced to Alan. The sequel will now take fans inside the board game Jumanji. The story will focus on four high school kids who discover an old video game console and are drawn into Jumanji’s jungle setting. They’re able to become the adult avatars of their choosing. While inside the game, this foursome realizes they’re not just playing game. They must beat the game if they’re ever going to get back to the real world. In order to do so, they’ll have to go on a wild adventure and discover what Alan left behind 20 years before. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, which also stars Dwayne Johnson, 45, Nick Jonas, 24, Karen Gillan, 29, and Kevin Hart, 37, will be released on Dec. 20.

