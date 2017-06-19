Drake Bell Feels Josh Peck Has ‘Changed’: Is Friendship Over After Wedding Snub?

A feud is brewing between longtime BFFs, Drake Bell and Josh Peck. Drake was totally blindsided when he didn’t get an invite to his pal’s wedding, and now, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that the pair’s friendship may be over for good!

Josh Peck, 30, happily married his longtime girlfriend, Paige O’Brien, this weekend, but his longtime co-star and friend, Drake Bell, was missing from the invite list! Drake made the wedding snub public when he commented on one of Josh’s Instagram photos from the event, clearly pissed that he didn’t get an invitation. “When you’re not invited to your brothers wedding…cool I get it bro thanks for the invite.” YIKES! In January, Drake told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that he, Josh and the rest of the Drake & Josh cast were still “very, very tight and very, very close,” and even teased the possibility of a reunion for the Nickelodeon show, so you can imagine his shock when he wasn’t included in Josh’s big day.

“Drake’s noticed a change in Josh every since he was cast as one of the stars of Grandfathered,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY (the show ran for one season in 2015/2016, and Josh’s co-star, John Stamos, did score a wedding invite). “Drake felt from that point Josh went a little Hollywood and threw loyalty and friendships out the door. Drake honestly believed a Drake & Josh reunion would happen, but Josh was never really interested. Now, everything’s come to a head with the wedding invite diss, and Drake is reacting negatively because it sucks when you lose a friend right before your eyes. This seems to be the final nail to prove that happened.”

Along with his comment on Josh’s Instagram, Drake also reportedly tweeted, “When you’re not invited to the wedding the message is clear…” and “I’ll miss you brotha.” However, those alleged messages have since been deleted. Please say this is all just a misunderstanding and the guys will work it out!!!

Happy Fathers Day to BOTH my Dads. #loveislove #daddyaf A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck) on Jun 18, 2017 at 2:04pm PDT

