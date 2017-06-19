‘L&HH: Atlanta’ Recap — Joseline Hernandez Proposes To Stevie J & Drama Erupts

Get ready for a roller coaster of emotions! Love is in the air during the June 19 episode of ‘L&HH: Atlanta,’ especially after the ladies return from vacation. At home, Joseline Hernandez proposes to Stevie J, but as expected, MAJOR drama erupts at the end!

The Jamaica trip is coming to an end and the women are reminiscing about their magical getaway, at the opening of the June 19 episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, titled “Reality Bites.” Jessica Dime asks Karlie Redd how she’s feeling about her ex Yung Joc, since he shockingly showed up for the all-girls excursion after their blowout fight. “I just want Joc to be loyal to me,” Karlie explains. Even thought the ladies suspect that she’s still crushing on her former flame, Karlie says she’s all about her new beau. Karlie explains that she forgave Joc, since she knows how difficult it is for a man to apologize.

Mimi Faust gets a call from her daughter Eva, who reveals that she saw Joseline Hernandez earlier that day. Steam practically came out of Mimi's ears as she heard the news, prompting her to bring the exotic vacay to an abrupt end. Upon returning home, she threatens Stevie J by telling him she'll bring him to court if keeps bringing their daughter around the Puerto Rican Princess, especially after all the crazy claims she's made about their family. Mimi doesn't want to sit by idly while Stevie "plays house" with his ex Joseline, but she might have to soon!

As expected, Stevie and Joseline can’t keep away from each other for long. They meet up and he finally reveals to her that he found fresh new talent in Estelita Quintero. “He knows he would never find another international superstar like me. So if you want this back, you need to go tell your fake a**, wanna-be a** artist that you’re about to drop that h*,” Jos retorts. After discussing how she wants to be in a place where they can raise their daughter Bonnie Bella together, the Puerto Rican Princess then shocks viewers.

Pulling out two boxes, Joseline hands him a ring and puts on hers, telling him to set their wedding date! Stevie’s totally shocked, calling it “what may be the most unromantic proposal ever,” admitting that he didn’t see it coming AT ALL. Stevie thinks she’s threatened by the Panamanian Goddess! The record producer suggests that Joseline apologizes to his daughters after her previous social media rant, so they can finally move forward as a family. She’s all game for a meet-up, but she also tells Stevie that she wants something in return from him: to be there when he drops salsa artist Estelita from the label. Yikes!

Rodney Bullock later checks Logan, confronting him about the wild allegations, especially after he bombarded his ex Jasmine Washington about possibly being the father of her son. When her former flame comes with receipts, knowing where she lived during her pregnancy and more, Rod starts to believe him. This makes him feel even more skeptical about what his girlfriend Jasmine claims. She continually says that married man Kirk Frost is the father, but there might be a few holes in her story. Jasmine offers to put his mind at rest by having Logan take a DNA test to settle it once and for all.

Meanwhile, Karlie is ready to take her relationship to the next level with Ceaser Emanuel, but he's not too pleased after hearing that Joc was on her Jamaican getaway. The Black Ink Crew star admits how he read about it on the blogs, causing his boys to give him flack about his lady's whereabouts. She calms him down, confessing how the rapper showed up for the trip without her prior knowledge. Even though Karlie's at good terms with her beau, drama pops off later between her and Estelita at Jessica's listening party for her new music. Karlie apologizes for being so rude to her, but when Estelita asks her why she still meddles, a fight erupts. Karlie lunges towards her!

Afterwards, Estelita is fuming outside and Mimi’s comforting her. When Melissa Scott explains why Karlie got involved (to defend Joseline since she wouldn’t be happy about it), the ladies get even more upset. That’s only a taste of the drama in the last few minutes surrounding the Puerto Rican Princess. Joseline ends up meeting with Stevie’s daughters Savannah and Sade, but when they hear about the marriage proposal, tension reaches a breaking point. Savannah slams Joseline for her previous claims and almost fights her!

