Happy Dad alert! JAY-Z, 47, was seen for the first time since his wife, Beyonce, 35, gave birth to their twins a week ago. The hip hop star, and now father of three, smiled while leaving a Los Angeles SoulCycle gym with a group on June 19, TMZ first reported. Although his new son and daughter are currently staying in the hospital due to a minor issue, we’re hoping JAY-Z’s look of delight is an indication that things are going well! The arrival of Bey and JAY’s twins, whose names haven’t been released yet, has been highly anticipated since the couple announced they were about to become a family of five back in February. SEE THE PICS OF JAY-Z HERE!

The talented rapper has been by his wife’s side since she started labor and was seen entering the hospital again on the morning of June 19. Although rumors of the birth were flying around all week, it wasn’t until June 17 that People confirmed the news from a source. On June 18, Beyonce’s dad, Matthew Knowles, also confirmed the news via Twitter. News of the gender of the twins also spread and after blue and pink balloons were seen being delivered to the doting parents, it was soon figured out that there was a new baby boy and baby girl.

The twins join big sister, Blue Ivy, 5, who’s apparently really excited to have two new siblings. With Bey and JAY considered music royalty, we can bet that everyone will be watching their family’s next move and we’ll all be waiting to see the twins’ first appearance. In the meantime, we wish Beyonce, JAY-Z, Blue Ivy, and their two new bundles of joy all the best!

