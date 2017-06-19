Jay Z & Beyonce: He Was Brought To Tears Holding ‘His New Son’ For The First Time Ever

An heir to the throne! Jay Z is on top of the world after wife Beyonce gave birth to their twins. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how he was especially moved to tears when he held his newborn son for the first time.

Daddy’s boy! Jay Z finally has the son he’s longed for after wife Beyonce, 35, gave birth to their twins, a boy and a girl. “Jay was brought to tears when he held his new son for the first time. He is already making plans for all the things he wants to teach the boy, places he wants to take the twins and all the wonderful things they will do,” a source close to the rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Jay, 47, grew up without a father, so it must be so emotional to know his son will never have that same fate. His boy will always have the guidance of a loving and caring dad at all times.

“Everyone who has met the babies are already saying both kids look just like their father! Despite being stuck in the hospital, it was still the best Father’s day ever for the couple,” our insider continues. Now Jay has a mini-me that he can one day play hoops with, teach him how to rap, and follow in his dad’s footsteps. Not that Jay doesn’t completely adore his daughters, including five-year-old Blue Ivy, but there’s something about the bond between a father and son that will be so special for him.

“Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home. She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home,” our source adds. Unlike her smooth and “peaceful” birth with Blue Ivy, the twins have been a whole different story as both mom and the babies have remained in UCLA Medical Center for the past week since June 12.

Jay has stayed by her bedside since the kiddos arrived, even skipping his prestigious induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 15 because it took place in NYC. In what appears to be a good sign that his wife and new babies are doing well, he was spotted leaving a Soul Cycle class on June 19 after working up a good sweat.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Jay and Beyonce will name their new son and daughter? Will the boy be Sean Carter Jr.? Give us your best guesses!