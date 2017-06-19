Jay Z Has Changed His Name Once Again — What He Wants To Be Called Now

Jay Z got to pick the names of his two new twin babies recently. Apparently that got him on a roll because he went ahead and changed his own while he was at it! Find out what the rapper wants to be called from now on, here.

Here we go again! Jay Z, 47, dropped his infamous hyphen in 2013, after the release of his last album Magna Carta Holy Grail. Well, you may have noticed that in the promo for his new album 4:44, he has his name written as “JAY:Z.” Of course we immediately started to wonder: is the colon officially part if his moniker now?! The answer: no. But he DID change the style of his name! See pics of Jay and his family, here.

Jay officially took back his hyphen ahead of the new album release! But on top of that, he also made his name all-caps. So, his new, new name is JAY-Z. We’re sorry, but we’re always going to picture him yelling it. But that’s okay! He’s had the old-new name for 4 years, and it was time for a change. 2017 is a big year for JAY-Z. His marriage with Beyonce is better than ever, he was included into the Songwriters Hall Of Fame (with a special congrats by Barack Obama himself), and he just welcomed two beautiful new babies into his life. On top of all of that, he’s dropping his first album in 4 years. Maybe he just wanted an epic new name to reflect how epic his life is right now!

It’s been a long haul for Jay Z (now JAY-Z) fans waiting for new music, but it’s just days away now. 4:44 will be coming out on June 30. However, it’s going to be TIDAL exclusive (of course) so make sure you’re signed up by then if you want to listen!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of JAY-Z’s new name? Let us know!