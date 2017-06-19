‘The Bachelorette’ Is Back, So It’s Time To Focus On Rachel Lindsay Again

Let’s admit it: we all got a bit side tracked during the week-long hiatus of ‘The Bachelorette,’ but it’s time to re-focus. Rachel Lindsay is ready to find love — and I’m here for it. Aren’t you?

Remember the much-deserved hype over Rachel Lindsay becoming The Bachelorette? Let’s get back to that. The show wasn’t on last week due to the NBA finals and during that break, Bachelor Nation found out that season four of Bachelor in Paradise had been stopped due to reports of misconduct by multiple producers. All we know is that something went down between Corrine Olympios and DeMario Jackson. The reports are serious — I don’t want to discredit that in the least — however, I’m here to bring this back to the now.

ABC finally gave us the bachelorette we’ve been waiting for in Rachel — a woman who is serious about finding love, actually has real conversations with her suitors, and isn’t leading anyone on. The minute she realized she wasn’t into Fred, she sent him home before the rose ceremony, and when DeMario’s ex showed up, she barely let him get a word out before literally telling him to “get the f–k out;” she wasn’t there for the drama.

While there’s no update yet if Bachelor in Paradise will ever come back or if we’ll ever see the footage of what happened, but don’t you think it’s time we focus on what the show entire franchise is all about: love. Rachel is one of the first we’ve seen — bachelor or bachelorette — who really seems to care about the fame or the fortune. She’s already gone back to work as an attorney, and she wants a future with a man she loves. So let’s go back to swooning over her suitors, cringing at the cheesy dates, and lovingly mocking the villains (here’s looking at you, Lee).

HollywoodLifers, do you agree? Do you think it’s time to get back to business and focus on The Bachelorette? Watch the new episode tonight at 8PM ET on ABC.