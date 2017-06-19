‘Pretty Little Liars’: Why Mona Simply Can’t Be A.D.

There’s a lot of speculation going around about Mona possibly being A.D., and I have some feelings about it. At the end of the day, I just don’t think there’s any way that Mona is the A.D. we’re all looking for.

Listen, Mona is crazy with a capital C, but that doesn’t mean she’s A.D. Yes, she was the original A, but I truly think she has the Liars’ best interests, especially Hanna’s, at heart. Right now, with two episodes before the finale, the clues are pointing to Mona being A.D. But Marlene wouldn’t make it so obvious about the baddest villain in PLL history before the finale, right?

Yes, she has that insane crime board, but I really think she’s just doing some deep investigating to find out who A.D. is. To me, the crime board makes it seem like she’s looking into what A.D.’s motives could possibly be for wanting to hurt the Liars. Mona is 100% a red herring. I don’t even think she’s working with A.D. Janel Parrish told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY in a previous interview that Mona was going to get herself “right in the middle” in the hunt for A.D., and she’s done just that. She also admitted that Mona has a “soft spot” for Hanna, and that’s why Mona “always ends up coming back to the good side.”

Also, Marlene’s words in an interview with Cosmopolitan have me convinced that Mona can’t be A.D. “I really believed the original A had to be Mona — but we had to do that in a way that still surprises the fans of the books,” Marlene said. “I knew who our show’s A would be at the end — who we haven’t revealed yet — but I didn’t know we’d have Little A in between that.” Marlene said that Uber A is someone “we haven’t revealed yet,” so that means it can’t be Mona! She made her first appearance in the pilot episode!

I’m convinced that Uber A is Spencer’s secret twin. The show has been dropping some very subtle hints, and after reading fan theories, it just makes the most sense to me. Only one more episode left until the Pretty Little Liars series finale! All will be revealed in the epic 2-hour episode!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mona is A.D? Let me know!