Hanson Compares Justin Bieber’s Music To ‘Venereal Diseases’: It’s ‘Terrible’

Hanson gave ‘earworm’ an entirely new meaning when they dissed Justin Bieber’s new song ‘Despacito’. The brothers said that they didn’t listen to any of his music because they didn’t want to get an STD! You have to hear this insane diss!

Wow, Justin Bieber, 23, can’t even escape his “Despacito” problems down under! The men of Hanson — Taylor, Zac, and Isaac — apparently aren’t too brotherly when it comes to the other dudes of pop music, and dissed the Biebs during a visit to an Australian radio show on June 18. The family band were tasked with a game of “Who’s Song Is It Anyway?” on Amus, Cat & Angus, and balked at the very thought of listening to his hot new remix. They joked that it was going to make them sick!

The game is pretty much as it sounds: listen to a song and guess the artist. But as “Despacito” spun, they couldn’t get over their distaste for Justin’s music, derailing the whole game. “I prefer not to get any venereal diseases, so whenever Justin Bieber gets sort of near me or near my ears … it’s just ear infections, they’re terrible,” one of the brothers said. “Chlamydia of the ear, it sucks,” said another. Way harsh, guys!

Hanson’s obviously great (it’s the 20th anniversary of “MMMBop” this year, by the way), and entitled to their own opinion, but Justin’s music is great! His new single with David Guetta is a total jam! “2U” finally debuted on June 9 after he had been teasing it forever on Instagram. The team up isn’t the most expected pairing, but it works so well. The duo promoted the song in the best way possible, enlisting the help of Victoria’s Secret models Sara Sampaio, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tooks, Romee Strijd, Stella Maxwell and Martha Hunt for a teaser video. Well done. Maybe Hanson should take a listen to “2U”; they might find that they like it!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Justin’s rep for comment.

