Dove Cameron’s MMVAs Beauty: How To Get The Perfect Makeup Look For A Summer Date Night

We are obsessing over Dove Cameron’s, 21, gorgeous makeup look from the 2017 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards on June 18th. The blonde bombshell looked amazing with her pink eye shadow and straight middle parted hair which was done by celebrity makeup artist, Vincent Oquendo, who shared the exact how-to on her beauty look so that you can rock it on your next summer date night.

Vincent shared the inspiration behind Dove’s look, “Dove’s makeup was inspired by the colors in a summer sunset. Warm orange, bronze, and gold colors, I also mixed in some brown and black eyeliners teamed with black mascara and a pop of burgundy mascara. I love this look and coming up with it was so much fun with Dove we sat and looked at the dress and sat and sat and finally dove was singing and I thought she was such a little ray of sunshine. And as I gazed out the window at the sunset it came to me sunset eyes on my little ray of sunshine. Corny but true!”

HOW TO GET THE LOOK:

1. “I started off by using the Dermaflash to exfoliate and remove the peach fuzz. This allows the make up to wear better because there’s no barrier between her skin and the foundation.”

2. “Then after I use the Charlotte Tillberry Dry Mask to hydrate and nourish her skin. I followed that with the The Ex1 Invisiwear Foundation applied with a blush brush teamed with the Ex1 Delete Concealer to cover and small blemishes. I then perfected her brows with the Anastasia Brow Wiz in taupe and set it with the Glossier Boy Brow in brown to give her brows some definition and weight.”

3. “I then used the Armani Eye Tints in a beige pearl as a base before applying the Makeup Forever Aqua XL Waterproof Paint in m-70 matte orange I then set it with the Hourglass Luminescent Flush in incandescent Electra I then used the Kat Von D Shade and Light Contour Palette to define the eyes underneath and to add depth to her eye crease. I then used the Kyliner in brown smudged and flecked out in the corner and added the Kiko Gel Liner in black.”

4. “As an additional flick we, coated the lashes generously with Lancome Definicils in black to top and bottom lashes and added one coat of the Keyvn Aucoin Bloodroses Mascara to add some warm at the end. We then used the Keyvn Aucoin Liquid Contour Wand in light to define her cheeks before adding Charlotte Tilbury Beach Stock in es verda to the apples and along the contour. Finally, Benefit Hula Light to set the whole cheek story.”

5. “And finally on her lips we used Laura Mercier lipstick in amaretto swirl paired with Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lipliner.“