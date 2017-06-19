‘Counting On’ Recap: Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth ‘Distract’ Each Other While Fixing House

Joy-Anna Duggar & Austin Forsyth had only been courting a few weeks when they took on a big home project together on the June 19 episode of ‘Counting On.’ Flipping a home, the 2 tried to focus, but he kept staring.

While Joy-Anna Duggar, 19, and Austin Forsyth are married NOW, in the June 19 episode of Counting On, the two had only been courting for about two weeks. Even still though, the lovebirds decided to flip a house together, and according to Joy, it’s a good way to see how your partner “works under stress.” So did Austin pass the test? He must have! Because the two admitted with a laugh that while they DO get a lot of work done when they’re together, they can’t help but distract each other along the way. Aw!

Speaking about how their courtship has been going so far, Austin gushed to cameras, “It’s been way better than I ever thought.” And after watching the couple working on that house, we have to say, they DO work very well together. “I’ve learned you just have to quickly show her how to do something once,” Austin said of his now-wife. “And soon, she’ll become better at it than you!” During the episode, Austin showed Joy how to cut slabs of wood for flooring, and the two were even shown installing the home’s wood floors. But of course they weren’t alone. Per Duggar tradition, Austin and Joy needed to have a chaperon with them, who, this time, was Austin’s father.

Lucky for them, Joy’s now-father-in-law is super handy! He told the cameras how he had once told Austin he had to flip and sell five houses on his own before he could get married. Well, as luck would have it, Joy was helping Austin on that last, fifth, house. “I think he’s really eager to finish this last one,” Mr. Forsyth commented. Austin later admitted that he is in fact hoping to propose to Joy once the house was officially sold.

But despite working hard to finish that house, Austin and Joy admitted that they DO distract each other while on the job. “We can distract each other from work when we’re trying to get a project done,” Joy revealed. “You don’t want it to be ALL work though. You want to have fun too and make memories.” Well it definitely seems like the two are doing that. Even sweeter? Joy is already looking towards their future together. “I could see us doing this together in the future,” she gushed. How cute is THAT?

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Joy-Anna and Austin are a cute couple?