Christian Guardino, Stellar ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Singer, Answers 5 Key Questions

When Christian Guardino took the ‘AGT’ stage, it was impossible not to love him. Through his nerves, Christian belted Michael Jackson and Howie Mandel sent him right to the live show!

1. When Howie asked you what your one wish would be at that moment, what went through your head? Why did you think he was asking you that?

Christian Guardino: Well I was thinking, ‘Is he setting me up right now? Should I say it? Should I say I want the Golden Buzzer?’ And then I was like, ‘I am going to say it.’ That is what I was thinking to myself. At first I said I wanted to go through and then he didn’t hear me. Because the crowd was screaming, ‘Press that Gold’, ‘Press that Gold’! And then he said, ‘let him talk, let him talk.’ He asked me and I was like, you know what… ‘the Golden Buzzer!’ I was laughing and I didn’t think he’d do it… but I had a feeling he was setting me up but I didn’t think he would actually do it.

2. Do you think you can win and believe in your heart that you can win AGT?

Christian: That is a really hard question. It would be incredible to win and do I believe I can? I feel like I can if I really do well enough and everyone likes me but I don’t want to look at it like a competition, I want to look at it as a really good experience and something I can walk away learning something from. I feel so humble to be a part of this season and finally get my story out there and to share what happened to me. I was pretty much blind and after this gene therapy, I am able to see things I never have been able to see before. I am happy to finally get that out there! All the support people are giving to me I could stay up to like three or four in the morning looking at all the comments that people are saying. It really makes me feel real good about myself to see how people are supporting me!

3. Why did you choose to perform Michael Jackson’s ‘Who’s Loving You?’

Christian: So, originally I was going to sing a song called, ‘Love’s In Need Of Love Today’ by Stevie Wonder. It’s a really great song and it has a beautiful message, so I was doing a rehearsal before my audition and I sang the song I had prepared, which was that song and ‘Who’s Loving You’ and the producers said that they heard the rehearsal and they said they both sounded great but ‘Who’s Loving You’ sounded incredible. I was thinking about it for a little bit but you know what it happens for a reason and I was like I am going to sing ‘Who’s Loving You!’ It’s also a song that I have always connected with you know.

4. Singers do pretty well on AGT, is there any secrets coming up that you can share on what we are going to see during the live shows?

Christian: I mean we have a lot of things that I will be working on in the near future, there is one song in particular that I don’t want to say but it is a really powerful song and O feel like it really represents my story and how I am. When you hear the words, you’ll know right away this is me, this is how I feel about my music, my eyesight, everything. It’s a really powerful song that speaks to me and I hope it speaks to everyone.

5. If you could collaborate with any artist right now, who would it be and why?

Christian: Well, first, in the future it would definitely have to be Stevie Wonder. He is literally my idol! I have also collaborated with some awesome people already. Doug E. Fresh, I performed for him at a hip-hop public health festival. It was a fundraiser for Michelle Obama and Doug was asked to MC it, and he said he wouldn’t do it unless I was there, which was really, really awesome. I also had the opportunity to duet with Jordin Sparks. We sang ‘No Air’ together. It’s on YouTube.

