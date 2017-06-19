Now that really is sweet! Chrissy Teigen surprised her man John Legend in Boston by getting completely naked to deliver a special chocolate cake for Father’s Day. You have to see this pic!

Chrissy Teigen, 31, proved to be wife of the year when she went to Boston and got naked in bed to surprise husband John Legend, 38, with a delicious looking chocolate cake for Father’s Day. Talk about a special treat! The beauty took to Instagram to show off the insanely sexy photo with the caption “Successfully surprised John with a secret trip to see him in Boston :) gift level 10/10.” Not that we are shocked by Chrissy’s surprise. The outspoken model loves to share personal details about herself even revealing the one sexual position she won’t do with her hubby recently. The “All of Me” singer was in Boston to perform a show on his current tour. See some of the hottest pics of Chrissy and John here!

The happily married couple welcomed their daughter, Luna Simone Stephens, 1, on April 14, 2016 and Chrissy’s been very open about her and John’s journey as new parents. She recently confessed that Luna is a total Daddy’s girl (Aw!) so it’s no surprise that Father’s Day is a precious holiday for him. The gorgeous model also shared her tough battle with postpartum depression after giving birth to her baby girl and expressed her gratitude about how supportive John was to help her through it.

The impressive trio recently made headlines when adorable Luna (with a little help from her singer dad) got to throw the first pitch in Safeco Field at a Seattle Mariners vs. Minnesota Twins baseball game. The active family are always out and about and John expressed his fatherly excitement to People Magazine about bringing his daughter on his Darkness and Light Tour which kicked off on May 12. “I’m excited that we’re in the position where we can bring [Luna] on tour this summer and late spring, so that’ll be fun,” he shared. Sounds like this proud father can’t get enough of his little girl!

