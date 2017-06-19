Carrie Fisher Had 3 Different Types Of Illegal Drugs In Her System When She Died

Carrie Fisher’s autopsy shows that the late actress had three types of illegal drugs in her system when she died in December 2016. It’s unclear at this point what role they played in her death.

Carrie Fisher‘s full autopsy report, including toxicology, has been released six months after her death, and it shows a number of illegal drugs in her system. The report, released June 19, revealed that she had taken cocaine within the three days before the December 23 flight on which she had a massive heart attack. She died four days later. The report also revealed trace amounts of heroin and MDMA (ecstasy) in her system, but coroners could not determine when Carrie had taken the drugs. All findings were based on screenings of samples taken when she first arrived at the hospital in Los Angeles.

It’s unclear the significance the drugs had in Carrie’s death at this time. “Ms. Fisher suffered what appeared to be a cardiac arrest on the airplane accompanied by vomiting and with a history of sleep apnea. Based on the available toxicological information, we cannot establish the significance of the multiple substances that were detected in Ms. Fisher’s blood and tissue, with regard to the cause of death,” the report states. Carrie also suffered from a heart condition in which fatty tissues built up on the walls of her arteries, according to the coroner’s office.

Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher, told the Associated Press that he believed her drug use, smoking habit, and use of medications made her heart condition worse. I am not shocked that part of her health was affected by drugs,” Todd said.

