Evan Bass & Carly Waddell’s Wedding: Pics Of Ceremony With Nick, Vanessa & More

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ stars Evan Bass and Carly Waddell tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony on June 17. Check out all the pics of the elegant event, including ‘Bachelor’ nation attendees like Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi!

Chalk up another marriage for Bachelor Nation, as Evan Bass, 34, and Carly Waddell, 31, are now husband and wife! The couple got engaged at the end of season three of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot near where they first fell in love, just outside Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on June 17. Host Chris Harrison, 45, had the honors of officiating the ceremony, and the couple looked so deeply in love with each other as they exchanged their vows. Carly was the perfect bride, wearing a gorgeous gown that was perfect for the sunny south of the border setting. It featured lace detailing and went perfectly with her eclectic style, and she completed the look with a fishtail braid. Evan was such a handsome groom, too, in his casual dark grey suit.

Of course there was a legion of former Bachelor, Bachelorette and Bachelor In Paradise members present for the big event. Naturally, Carly’s BFF, Jade Roper, was there with her hubby, Tanner Tolbert (they also got married after meeting in Paradise). Plus, Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi proved they’re going strong by attending as a couple, as well! The style for the event was definitely super casual, as Nick rocked a white button down and printed tie without a jacket, and Chris led the nuptials in a royal blue suit. The photos also revealed that Carly’s bridesmaids wore pink dresses and flower crowns. So chic!

The event was supposed to be included as part of season four of Bachelor in Paradise, but filming of the show was suspended following a scandal involving contestants DeMario Jackson, 30 and Corrine Olympios, 24. A producer filed a complaint that they allegedly had inappropriate sexual relations when the blonde beauty was too drunk to give consent. DeMario has since demanded that the tapes be released to show that Corinne was of present mind and even the aggressor in the situation. The cast has since been sent home and some of the crew working on BiP moved on to help film Carly and Evan’s wedding. Their love story is a refreshing reminder that true love can happen on the show, despite the recent ugliness!

