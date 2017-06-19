Brad Pitt Celebrated Early Father’s Day With Kids Before They Jetted To Ethiopia With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt got a little early love for Father’s Day! Though he couldn’t have the dream day he wanted, he got to spend a fun Saturday at home with his kids before they flew to Ethiopia with their mom!

There’s no worries about Brad Pitt‘s six kids not coming over on Father’s Day. They got to celebrate with him a day early! Some of Brad’s children were spotted arriving at his house in Hollywood on Saturday, June 17, and they got to spend “several hours” with dear old dad, according to E! News. It’s unclear which of his six kids — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, or Vivienne — came over for the holiday. There’s also no word on what they did together to celebrate. But it was probably awesome, considering what he had planned for the day itself!

Brad was planning a day of fun with the whole family before he learned that they were going on a trip to Ethiopia with mom Angelina Jolie, 42. He wanted to take them paint balling and give them presents! Brad was bummed that they’d be gone for the big day, understandably, but didn’t have any hard feelings toward Angelina, a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. While it doesn’t appear like he got his paintball wish, everything turned out just fine!

Brad and Angelina have become more of a united force in the past few months for the sake of the kids, and that’s apparent by this Father’s Day arrangement. While they definitely have their differences, they’re totally cool and cordial with each other. After all, they’ll be in each other’s lives forever. In fact, both Brad and Angelina have recently decided to take a step back from the film industry while they work this new family dynamic out. They both don’t have any upcoming projects, so it’s the perfect time to regroup and relax — especially since the kids are probably on summer break! While it wasn’t necessarily the actual day, Brad had a great Father’s Day!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think Brad and his kids did on their special early Father’s Day? Let us know!