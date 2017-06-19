Frankie Grande & More Of Your ‘Big Brother’ & ‘Survivor’ Faves Are Returning To TV

As ‘Survivor’ and ‘Big Brother’ fans, we know there are houseguests and castaways that you loved and miss seeing on your TVs. Luckily, some of them are coming back to compete again.

CBS just revealed that fan favorites from Survivor and Big Brother will team up on the premiere episode of their new series, Candy Crush, hosted by Mario Lopez. The winning pair will win $100,000. So, who’s returning? Here’s the list:

Survivor contestants competing:

Kelley Wentworth (Survivor: San Juan Del Sur and Survivor: Cambodia) will be partnered with Joe Anglim (Survivor: Worlds Apart and Survivor: Cambodia).

Woo Hwang (Survivor: Cagayan and Survivor: Cambodia) will compete with Jeremy Collins (Survivor: San Juan Del Sur and winner of Survivor: Cambodia).

Big Brother houseguests competing:

Paul Abrahamian (Big Brother 18) will be paired up with Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother 17 and 18).

Frankie Grande (Big Brother 16) will be partners with Caleb Reynolds (Big Brother 16, Survivor: Kaôh Rōng and Survivor: Game Changers).

“I wouldn’t be surprised because it’s both physical and mental,” Paul said, according to THR, about the possibility of season 19 cast playing a Candy Crush-style game. It freaks you out with the time crunch [where] you are on the edge and have to get everything done. [It has] the perfect makings for a Big Brother competition.”

Candy Crush is the newest live action game show based on the mobile game that the world has been obsessing over. “The game that has become a worldwide phenomenon comes to life as teams of two use their wits and physical agility to compete on enormous, interactive game boards featuring next generation technology to conquer CANDY CRUSH and be crowned the champions,” CBS said in the press release.

Candy Crush premieres on July 9 at 9PM ET. Will you be watching? Who are you rooting for? Let us know.