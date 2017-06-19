‘Big Brother’ Season 19 Cast Revealed: Meet The Houseguests Competing For $500K

What happens when you have a rodeo clown and a microbiologist are thrown into a house together with 14 other strangers? ‘Big Brother’ season 19!

Big Brother is officially back! CBS just announced the 16 houseguests competing for $500,000 on the upcoming live season. While you can click through the full gallery to see pics of the whole cast, here’s a few tidbits from the bios, which you can read in full on CBS.com:

Christmas Abbott, 35, is a fitness superstar who was a two-time Iraq contractor, the first female in a NASCAR Sprint Cup pit crew, a national best-selling author, and has listed “I love being creepy” in her “Fun facts” section.

Matthew Clines, 33, says he couldn’t live without his tweezers, and he took 21 shots on his 21st birthday. Elena Davies, 26, says her life’s motto is “don’t go anywhere without beer koozies and a phone charger,” so there’s a chance she’ll have a tough time without her phone. Jessica Graf, 26, may also have a hard time — when asked about three things she’d take into the house, she said Instagram. Also, she listed “My boobs are real” as a fun fact about herself.

Cameron Heard, 24, mentioned his passion for solving Rubik’s cubes in his bio three times, but he wasn’t the only one. Cody Nickson, 32, also said he can solve one in less than a minute.

Alex Ow, 28, admitted in her bio that she’s had plastic surgery five times, but only one by choice — getting her breasts done. “Ain’t no shame in this game, except my parents don’t know,” she said. “Maybe let’s keep that on the down-low.”

Tune in to the two-night premiere on June 28 at 8PM ET and Thursday, June 29 at 9PM ET.

