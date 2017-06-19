Beyonce & Jay Z Hope To Bring Their New Twins Home Soon: ‘They Look Just Like Their Father’

Like father like son…and daughter! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Jay Z’s newborn twins with wife Beyonce already resemble the rapper, and the couple can’t wait to finally bring them home.

Any new parents can’t wait to bring their baby home from the hospital to the comfort of their own nursery. Unfortunately for Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, mother and their newborn twins — a boy and a girl — are still at UCLA Medical Center a week after she gave birth on June 12. “Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home. She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home,” a source close to Jay tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Having twins always causes a higher risk of complications for both mother and babies, even though the kids reportedly just have a “minor issue” that doctors want to monitor.

Jay’s genes have proven dominant once again as the newborns resemble their rapper dad. “Everyone who has met the babies are already saying both kids look just like their father! Despite being stuck in the hospital it was still the best Father’s Day ever for the couple,” our insider adds. Bey and Jay’s five-year-old daughter Blue Ivy looks SO much like her papa, and now he has two more mini-me’s on his hands with their new boy and girl.

Barack Obama even gave him a moving pre-taped introduction. Now we know he wanted to stay with his wife and babies in LA and not leave their sides. The couple once again managed to pull off giving birth in secret, as the “Lemonade” songstress delivered the twins on Mon. June 12 and the news of the much anticipated arrival didn’t break until Sat. June 17! There was speculation that Queen Bey already had the twins or was at least close to it when Jay didn’t attend his induction ceremony into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in NYC on June 15. He became the first hip hop artist ever to receive the honor and former Presidenteven gave him a moving pre-taped introduction. Now we know he wanted to stay with his wife and babies in LA and not leave their sides.

HollywoodLifers, how do you think Bey and Jay will share the first pics of their new twins? Will it be on social media?