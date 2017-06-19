Beyonce & Jay Z Hope To Bring Their New Twins Home Soon: ‘They Look Just Like Their Father’
Like father like son…and daughter! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how Jay Z’s newborn twins with wife Beyonce already resemble the rapper, and the couple can’t wait to finally bring them home.
Any new parents can’t wait to bring their baby home from the hospital to the comfort of their own nursery. Unfortunately for Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z, 47, mother and their newborn twins — a boy and a girl — are still at UCLA Medical Center a week after she gave birth on June 12. “Beyonce is eager to get her new babies home. She has been stuck inside the hospital for a week now and Jay has been by her side daily as they follow all of the doctor’s conservative orders to ensure the newborns are healthy and strong before going home,” a source close to Jay tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Having twins always causes a higher risk of complications for both mother and babies, even though the kids reportedly just have a “minor issue” that doctors want to monitor.
