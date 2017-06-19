Bella Hadid Braless In Incredible Red Dress: How You Can Pull Off The Sexy Silhouette

Bella Hadid went braless beneath a metallic red halter dress, serving up serious 90s inspo in her latest look — and you can easily recreate her sexy style at home, even if you aren’t ready to leave your bra behind! Follow our tips for faking a braless look this summer.

Lady in red! Bella Hadid, 20, looked amazing as she stepped out in a sexy red midi in LA, serving up serious style inspiration and bearing her back in the beautiful halter silhouette as she headed to Madeo restaurant to grab dinner with her dad, Mohamed Hadid, on Father’s Day, June 18. Although she was all covered up in the front, it was obvious she went braless beneath the ensemble — especially when she turned around and her bare back was on display! The halter neckline was sexy and chic — and you can easily recreate Bella’s look at home!

The celeb set loves to go braless, making it one of the most popular fashion statements of the year — and this isn’t the first time Bella tried the trend. In fact, just last week she took to Instagram to show off a pair of camouflage cargo pants and a tight white, off-the-shoulder bodysuit, making it clear she wasn’t wearing anything beneath her top.

Bella’s latest frock served up serious 90s vibes — and we can’t get enough of the look! The dress plunged low in the back, balancing out the halter neck and adding a sexy twist to the metallic ensemble. She wore her hair up, keeping the focus on the gorgeous silhouette, as she polished off the look with a pair of ankle-strap sandals and statement earrings.

There’s no denying the fact that her dress made a major statement — and we would expect nothing less from Bella. Nervous about going braless? If the daring trend isn’t for you, it doesn’t mean you can’t bare your back in halter dresses. Be strategic about your undergarments. Our go-to is always Bra converter straps, because they allow you to still rock your fave bra under the sexy silhouette. They also work well for everyone, regardless of bra size. Other options include strapless, backless sticky bras and longline bras.



What did you think of Bella’s latest look? Did you love her red hot frock as much as we did? Check it out above and let us know.