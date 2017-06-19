Barack Obama’s Sweet Father’s Day Tribute To Malia & Sasha: ‘I’m Most Proud To Be Your Dad’

While being the POTUS is important, Barack Obama’s ‘most proud’ of being a dad to Malia & Sasha! Obama even posted about his girls on Father’s Day, telling the world how lucky he is to have THEM. Even cuter? The adorable throwback pic he shared!

Barack Obama, 55, embraced Father’s Day in the cutest way! As a dad to teen daughters Malia, 18, and Sasha Obama, 16, the former president of the United States got REAL about being a father — and he made all of our hearts melt in the process. Taking to Twitter on June 18, Obama posted, “Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud to be Sasha and Malia’s dad.” The best part? He re-shared a precious throwback pic that his wife Michelle Obama, 53, had posted earlier. The proud father then added, “To all those lucky enough to be a dad, Happy Father’s Day!”

In the adorable photo, a younger Obama beams at the camera while sweetly embracing his two tiny daughters. Malia and Sasha are both dressed up and look precious in their dad’s arms. SO cute! Michelle tweeted the same photo just minutes before her husband and wrote, “Happy #FathersDay @BarackObama. Our daughters may be older and taller now, but they’ll always be your little girls. We love you.” Aw!

This isn’t the first time Obama has spoken of his love for his two little girls. After all, Malia and Sasha grew up in the spotlight, having turned 16 and 18 respectively while they were living with their parents in the White House. During his final press conference as prez, Obama gushed about parenthood, and, again, it was too cute. “Every parent brags on their daughters or their sons, but man, my daughters are something,” he said in comments carried by Today. “And they just surprise and enchant and impress me more and more every single day.” Clearly Obama is one proud dad!

