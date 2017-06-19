Backstreet Boys Heading To Cancun For Final Show Of 2017 — All The Details

Backstreets back and we are definitely all right! Palace Resorts just announced that the ‘Larger Than Life’ tour is heading to Cancun in December!

The Backstreet Boys are set to close out the 2017 leg of their Backstreet Boys: Larger Than Life tour at Palace Resorts’ Moon Palace Cancun in Mexico! The show is set for December 29th, 2017 and of course will feature the entire band: Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson. On March 1, the guys launched their Las Vegas residency at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood, and they’re currently in the studio working on their next album.

The band recently decided to extend their residency adding 15 dates: November 8, 10, 11, 15, 17, 18; January 31; and February 2, 3, 7, 9, 10, 14, 16, 17. Pricing for their Cancun show will range from Bronze $89 USD- VIP $459 USD.

“It is evident year after year, Palace Resorts, has become synonymous with world-class entertainment. Hosting chart-topping artists like Backstreet Boys & a captivating residency performance by The Illusionists, further solidifies our position as Cancun’s entertainment destination,” said Gibran Chapur, Executive Vice President of Palace Resorts. “This Holiday season will be no different. Palace Resorts is thrilled to close out the year with one of pop’s most influential performers and groups with such incredible talent.” The resort also announced that The Illusionists 2.0 will also perform beginning on December 22 until January 3. Pricing for The Illusionists 2.0 ranges from Gold $59 USD- VIP $139USD.

BSB also has been inviting some of the biggest fans to meet them and come to Las Vegas to see their shows — on their birthday. Watch their adorable video packaging them and surprising those fans below:

This is how we thank you in a different way, come on…#BSBVEGAS NEW DATES ADDED! Nov '17, Jan + Feb '18! https://t.co/GV07Ta9CAh pic.twitter.com/AXeecDaKyi — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) June 9, 2017

