Ariel Winter Fights Back At Body Shamers & Reveals Cleavage & Butt Cheeks In Skimpy Bikini

Body shamers aren’t going to stop Ariel Winter from confidently flaunting her figure — and we wouldn’t want it any other way! The star stripped down to an itty bitty string bikini as she enjoyed the summer sun.

Ariel Winter, 19, squeezed in some rest and relaxation as she floated away on a pizza raft in a pool over the weekend, taking to social media to document her fun in the sun on June 19 — and she showed off a seriously sexy bikini in the process, suiting up in an itty-bitty, blue two-piece that featured a triangle top and string bottoms that barely covered her booty as she posed on her stomach, serving up an eyeful in the trendy suit.

Now that summer is practically here, Ariel can’t get enough of soaking in the sun, all while showing off one stylish bikini after another — and we don’t blame her! She looked so ready for the season in her latest look — we wouldn’t mind floating away with her. The star often comes under fire by body shamers, but we commend her ignoring the haters and confidently flaunting her fantastic figure — she has nothing to hide! While some may be quick to hate on Ariel, a slew of her fans all raved about her latest photo in the comments.

Summer is here and it’s the best time to break out your bathing suit — and Ariel has a beautiful body…there’s no reason she shouldn’t be able to enjoy herself, (and the amazing weather). It’s so inspiring to see the star proudly show off her figure.

Do you agree? Do you love Ariel’s latest bikini as much as we do? Check out her summery photos above and let us know if you’re a fan of her poolside style.