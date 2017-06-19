Tiny & T.I. Snuggle Up & Kiss In Bed — Are They Back Together? See Video

Flirt alert! Months after calling it quits, T.I. and Tiny reignited romance rumors by cozying up together in bed over the weekend. She planted a kiss on the rapper while he shared the PDA on Instagram Live, so are the former flames giving it another go!?

Well, what do have we here? Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, filed for divorce from her hubby of seven years T.I., 36, in Dec. 2016, but it looks like she may be having second thoughts! The two gave us serious hope of a reconciliation over the weekend, when they enjoyed a relaxing evening with the kids together. Taking to Instagram Live, the rapper gave fans a peek at his home life, so fans couldn’t believe it when Tiny made an appearance at the 52 minute mark! She leaned down and sweetly kissed her ex. TIP then asks, “Who else you been kissing though?” Tiny coyly responds, “nobody!”

“You don’t live here anymore? What you been doing?” he asks, to which she replies, “I do live here.” TIP jokes that she has her own house, but his son sets the record straight immediately. “Well, she’s here now,” he says, causing T.I. to crack up. Adding even more feul to the romance rumors, she was spotted at his concert on June 18, dressed to impress and singing along to all of his popular jams including, “Whatever U Like.” Tiny seemed to have a blast, since most of their family showed up for the epic Atlanta-based gig on Father’s Day.

T.I. was last romantically linked to Bernice Burgos, 37, but they reportedly split as he may have lingering feelings for Tiny. “T.I. was trying to keep things with Bernice a little more on the down low,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. The model has been seemingly moving on just fine, garnering plenty of attention from other eligible rap stars after they parted ways. Meanwhile, he’s been busy traveling on his Hustle Gang Tour and possibly working things out with his estranged wife Tiny!

Tiny recently spilled the tea about the status of their relationship while sitting down for an interview with Jules UnCut on June 6. “We are back talking now and that was really mistake, I don’t know how that started happening,” she admitted. “[TIP] always does that, he finds a way to get in a call and then we start talking again. Some weeks we are on, some weeks we are off. We have been together a long time and there is a lot of love there.” Ooh la la!

